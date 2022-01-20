Campaign Update 3.0

Major Feature Additions

12 new levels

The highlight of this update. Many level editor features were made to support the experiences the levels wanted to create. The larger scale of the newer levels necessitated optimization of AI behavior, the benefits of which also carry over to the base levels.

New cannon mode, meta grenade

Given the level reorder and properties of the initial campaign, players ended up entering the final level ‘The Wall’, with a brand new arm cannon type, immediately after unlocking it. The beam flamethrower arm cannon mode was initially also used in the ‘Estate’ level. The sudden confusing and underwhelming nature of the overcharged cannon necessitated the introduction of an improved late-game upgrade. The Meta Grenade has similar uses to the Plasma Grenade, but has more charges, no drop-off, faster travel speed, and more enemy damage. Rather than giving the player something different and unfamiliar in the final levels, we wanted to improve the player’s current ability to express themselves by increasing the usability of the standard arm cannon.

Adds Specialist npc

A recolor of the standard enemy type, but with new guns, doubled movement speed and health, and crouches less often. The majority of enemy types in the game can be killed quickly, even without headshots. Making a tougher, faster, more aggressive enemy type fills a niche that the old enemy roster didn’t have. Their dropped weapons include a mix of new and underused guns, which mirror, but are an improvement upon, the standard enemy loadout.

Added suppressed deagle

The only previous sidearm type weapon that was suppressed was a fast, high capacity, burst fire pistol. A slower weapon with the same damage as the deagle provides a sidegrade option.

Added suppressed mac10

The smg class of weapons didn’t have a suppressed option, and a huge suppressor on a tiny gun looks cool.

Added sawn off shotgun

A requested weapon by bloody, the sawn off is dropped by specialists and heavies. High damage, low range, low capacity weapons are fun. It is capable of 1 shotting a heavy enemy if enough pellets hit.

Added lever action

Guns with manual actions are cool, a one armed protagonist who is also able to use such a gun is even cooler.

Tweaked music throughout campaign

Many tracks created by Floating Door for the OST were unused. Adding new levels interspaced in the campaign provided the opportunity to revise the existing bgm.

New achievements

Trigger volumes can make events happen

Added more sound choices to campaign volumes

Trigger once only trips if objective valid

Alphabetized id selection in editor

Add new prop move action

Added prop rotate action, can start and stop w/ action or start on spawn

Added prop show action

Shatterables can now take dmg before shattering

Shattering object counts as destroying it for objective

Add invuln related prop actions

New no cannon damage flag (props take hp dmg but no cannon visual dmg)

Add show health bar action for props

Add unlimited cannon ammo action

Added kill all npcs action

Added disable AI action

Added bgm related actions: DropPitch, RaisePitch, StopMusic, PlayMusic, PlayIcePrison, PlaySolarpunk

Added lighting related actions: some ambient light events, KillLights, RestoreLights

Add new spawn wave action

Added Portal turn off action

Made rectangle selection more accurate

Can set delay between campaign events

Door and campaign markers snap on spawn

Added more guns to editor spawns

Enabled basic checkpoint setup

Stunt Balancing

Added 0.5 seconds to jump and double jump startup

Jumping from a flat surface gave a small amount of stunt, about 0.15 seconds, at the beginning and at the end of the jump arc. Both trigger because of the passive stunt status granted when being above 850 units of speed. The additional forced stunt time of 0.5 seconds allows the player to stay in stunt mode until near the apex of the jump. This allows a larger and more forgiving window to transfer from sliding or standing to wallrun, behaves more similarly to the stunt time granted from walljumping and doublejumping from a walljump, and overall allows for safer vertical movement.

Kicking door gives 1.0 seconds stunt

Leaving fan gives .5 seconds stunt

Stunt timers now check that they won't interrupt an already longer running stunt timer before activating

Level Balancing

Cleaned tutorial

Added heavy to cafeteria

Removed heavy from cybermed

Added fan to prison

Updated party mansion campaign

Added checkpoints to party mansion

Extended museum objectives

Extended garden objectives

Updated Wall geometry

Enemy Balancing

Gave jetpacks backpack VO

Jetpacks now use burst fire at all ranges

Increased jetpack deceleration

Decreased jetpack move cooldown time

Mech now shatters any blocking props

Added more weapons to ceo office, boosted boss health by 200

Boosted mech hit sound

Boosted triple threat and ng+ simultaneous npc limit to .5 starting number

Weapon Balancing

Many weapons felt underwhelming. Visual tweaks in randomized gun attachments and audio tweaks in gun sounds help distinguish them from each other. All smg type weapons, the most commonly used type in the game, received both a base ROF buff as well as a ROF buff while in bullet time. The DB12’s 2 shot burst fire was seldom useful, changing it into a full auto weapon fills a role not yet seen in the shotgun weapon type. The L86, as a weapon that is only placed in levels and not dropped by enemies, felt ineffective and boring, with rifle tier damage but horrible accuracy. Increasing its accuracy, ROF, and giving it the same ROF buff smgs have in bullet time makes it stand out as a powerful gun to use.

Boosted smg ROF in bullet time

Boosted eon rof by 50 and reduced mag size by 5, increased shot pitch

Changed R-shotgun sound to match other shotguns more

Increased db12 mag size by 4

Tightened bulldog spread, altered sound to match other shotguns

Doubled deacon volume

More eon randomization options

More advanced rifle randomization options

Reduced bulldog mag size

Db12 now automatic, reduced mag size

Boosted l86 rof to 1000, reduced mag size to 60, gives smg bullet time properties

Reduced l86 dmg

Boost smg rof

Adjusted p90 rof and sound

Randomize zip sights

Randomize ru2 sights

Randomize m4 sights and grip

Scale up up m4 model, combat rifle model, r-shotgun model, l85, 92f, db2

Beef up db2 sound

Moved db12 shoulder position

Adjusted shotgun grip and sound



Quality of Life changes

Doubled backpack charge radius

Tweaked gamepad look/move options

Added gamepad deadzone to l and r stick

Elite’s cloak turn off if they are last standing

Clamped slide tilt maximum

Boosted cam follow speed while kicksliding in air

Added shatter sound to shattering props

If player has wide pulse cannon selected they still get to use meta for post museum levels

Hide hand when no gun (hide ugly fingers)

Added .7 seconds persistence to weapon ready state

Bugfixes+Optimization

AI Optimization

Many of the new levels are larger and have higher enemy counts than previous levels, using enemy spawners was necessary to reduce CPU load, tweaking and optimizing spawner properties became necessary. Many older levels did not feature extremely long sightlines, so AI detection and behavior was adjusted to reduce excessive CPU use from AI pathfinding to distant players.