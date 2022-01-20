 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

---Red---Tether--> update for 20 January 2022

Red Tether Version 1.003/4 (Launch)

Share · View all patches · Build 8050965 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.002 (Launch)

  • Fixed shield overlay not scaling to resolution changes correctly
  • Fixed pause music changes affecting main track instead of pause version
  • Fixed an item ID specific bug

1.003 (Launch)

  • The game can no longer detect UVAxis on controller due to inconsistent 0 state across controller models (potential fix for current controller problems)
  • Added hidden 2 frame micro cooldown to firing harpoons to counteract issues with extremely rapid inputs
  • Excessive harpoon spam now overheats projectors and causes tether cooldown
  • Added option that makes the game pause automatically when clicking outside the game window
  • Attempted to fix crash when stabilizing by reworking how forces are applied and stored

    (please report if this still breaks, can't reproduce the crash myself)
  • Tapping stabilize multiple times now makes you break faster (also added minor visual indication for stabilizing having stronger ignition)
  • Adjusted pitch on some pause sounds
  • Final tether warning sound will no longer play if you can only deploy one tether
  • Fixed jump counter damage affecting all objects in the current wave
  • Fixed some sounds not being affected by sfx volume setting correctly

    (please report should this persist on any more sounds)
  • Fixed brief fullscreen toggle when returning to title
  • Fixed bad Z-layering on player engine flares
  • Fixed some typos

Changed files in this update

Red Tether Content Linux Depot 1714082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.