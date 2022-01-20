Red Tether Version 1.003/4 (Launch)

1.002 (Launch)
- Fixed shield overlay not scaling to resolution changes correctly
- Fixed pause music changes affecting main track instead of pause version
- Fixed an item ID specific bug
1.003 (Launch)
- The game can no longer detect UVAxis on controller due to inconsistent 0 state across controller models (potential fix for current controller problems)
- Added hidden 2 frame micro cooldown to firing harpoons to counteract issues with extremely rapid inputs
- Excessive harpoon spam now overheats projectors and causes tether cooldown
- Added option that makes the game pause automatically when clicking outside the game window
- Attempted to fix crash when stabilizing by reworking how forces are applied and stored
(please report if this still breaks, can't reproduce the crash myself)
- Tapping stabilize multiple times now makes you break faster (also added minor visual indication for stabilizing having stronger ignition)
- Adjusted pitch on some pause sounds
- Final tether warning sound will no longer play if you can only deploy one tether
- Fixed jump counter damage affecting all objects in the current wave
- Fixed some sounds not being affected by sfx volume setting correctly
(please report should this persist on any more sounds)
- Fixed brief fullscreen toggle when returning to title
- Fixed bad Z-layering on player engine flares
- Fixed some typos
