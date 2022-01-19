update v0.0.23 January 19, 2021

Added loading screen
- Players can set home point to be a village where they have a home
- Show custom item names on item label
Bug fixes
- Villages will no longer spawn in weird places like the ocean or on the side of a mountain
- Player homepoint is set when creating a new character (wont respawn to 0, 0 anymore without a homepoint set)
- Teleporting over long distances will no longer cause weird issues
- Fixed issue where players could not buy home in new chunk
- Dropped items appearing in places where they shouldn't
- Chunk coord display is updated when player teleports
Changed files in this update