 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Skullborn Playtest update for 19 January 2022

update v0.0.23 January 19, 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 8050835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added loading screen

  • Players can set home point to be a village where they have a home
  • Show custom item names on item label
  • Added a loading screen

Bug fixes

  • Villages will no longer spawn in weird places like the ocean or on the side of a mountain
  • Player homepoint is set when creating a new character (wont respawn to 0, 0 anymore without a homepoint set)
  • Teleporting over long distances will no longer cause weird issues
  • Fixed issue where players could not buy home in new chunk
  • Dropped items appearing in places where they shouldn't
  • Chunk coord display is updated when player teleports

Changed files in this update

Skullborn Playtest WIndows 64 bit Depot 1843721
  • Loading history…
Skullborn Playtest Windows 32 bit Depot 1843722
  • Loading history…
Skullborn Playtest Linux Depot 1843723
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.