Fashion Update presents customization item for you bunny!
If you played the game before you will be granted some parking tickets (new currency) at the beginning of the game (in the main menu) depending on your progress.
Parking Tickets in general are rewarded at the end of each level. Amount of reward depend on difficulty and the stars gained. You will get 1 ticket for each star on easy, 2 tickets for each star on normal and 3 tickets for each star on hard.
There is a Fashion Car near the exit portal that will allow you to buy and customize your character!
- added currency - Parking Tickets
- added Fashion Car where you can spend ticket buying cutomization items
- added 48 fashion items ( accessories and skins)
- option menu was removed from main menu, color change will be performed on the level
- smooth second idle animation so it is looping seamlessly now
- change the way the counters for carrots and cars are sending to steam so now there won't be any delays in them
- fixed localization issues
- other minor fixes
