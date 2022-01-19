Fashion Update presents customization item for you bunny!

If you played the game before you will be granted some parking tickets (new currency) at the beginning of the game (in the main menu) depending on your progress.

Parking Tickets in general are rewarded at the end of each level. Amount of reward depend on difficulty and the stars gained. You will get 1 ticket for each star on easy, 2 tickets for each star on normal and 3 tickets for each star on hard.

There is a Fashion Car near the exit portal that will allow you to buy and customize your character!

