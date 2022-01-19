Versioned Hotfix Live!

Fixes:
- Fixed game crash when returning focus to the game in full-screen mode after having played an online match before.
- Fixed Passionate Research never fading away when used in co-op.
- Fixed Store Manager and Banned for Life holders being unable to pull battle cards from Extension when triggered from Malt's trap, and related crash when this happened.
- Extension now properly plays its effects even if someone was under the effects of not being able to play cards, including Lucky Charm and Special Stage (Normal and Co-op versions).
- Fixed players being able to use Rival against teammates who are below full HP in co-op.
- Fixed Big the Jonathan queueing Dive when failing to use Launch.
Changed files in this update