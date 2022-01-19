 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

100% Orange Juice update for 19 January 2022

Versioned Hotfix Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8050683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed game crash when returning focus to the game in full-screen mode after having played an online match before.
  • Fixed Passionate Research never fading away when used in co-op.
  • Fixed Store Manager and Banned for Life holders being unable to pull battle cards from Extension when triggered from Malt's trap, and related crash when this happened.
  • Extension now properly plays its effects even if someone was under the effects of not being able to play cards, including Lucky Charm and Special Stage (Normal and Co-op versions).
  • Fixed players being able to use Rival against teammates who are below full HP in co-op.
  • Fixed Big the Jonathan queueing Dive when failing to use Launch.

Changed files in this update

UntitledApp Content Depot 282801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.