Cricket 22 update for 20 January 2022

Update Notes - Build 1727

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved spin bounce on grass pitches

Improved running between wickets

Updated women’s Ashes squads

Added licensed Prophecy bats

Added Keyboard control screens

Adjusted position of batting mid camera

Rectified invisible ball at 15 overs

Rectified sponsor offers in Career

Rectified unlocking "Sponsored Content"

Rectifed Academy player bat download

Rectifed umpires having white uniforms in limited overs matches

Ensured Picture in Picture remained static between overs

Ensured custom difficulty can be selected pre-match

Corrected player batting and bowling ratings in match display

Improved view controls screen to show current controls in match

Improved general stability

