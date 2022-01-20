Update Notes - Build 1727

Update notes below:
Improved spin bounce on grass pitches
Improved running between wickets
Updated women’s Ashes squads
Added licensed Prophecy bats
Added Keyboard control screens
Adjusted position of batting mid camera
Rectified invisible ball at 15 overs
Rectified sponsor offers in Career
Rectified unlocking "Sponsored Content"
Rectifed Academy player bat download
Rectifed umpires having white uniforms in limited overs matches
Ensured Picture in Picture remained static between overs
Ensured custom difficulty can be selected pre-match
Corrected player batting and bowling ratings in match display
Improved view controls screen to show current controls in match
Improved general stability
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update