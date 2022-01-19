 Skip to content

Dirge update for 19 January 2022

Hotfix to v0.1.8 - Minion Collisions & Damage Fixed

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.1.8.2

Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-163-4016

Changes

  • Foods now also give stamina.

Additions

  • Foods have better icons
  • Discord Bot integration
  • More streamer customizations
  • Changing task counts gives match time estimate helpful for newer players.

Improvements

  • Many more help messages for how and when to perform actions as well as associated key bindings.

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where minions would only attack the first actor it collided with in an attack (which was sometimes the room it was in!)
  • Double opening secret bookcase should no longer skip the animation.
  • Q & E should no longer fly up/down as spectator.
  • Prevented some map escapes in the crypt
  • Spectators should be able to see labels by cursor.

