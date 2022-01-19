Hotfix to v0.1.8 - Minion Collisions & Damage Fixed

Version: 0.1.8.2
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-163-4016
Changes
- Foods now also give stamina.
Additions
- Foods have better icons
- Discord Bot integration
- More streamer customizations
- Changing task counts gives match time estimate helpful for newer players.
Improvements
- Many more help messages for how and when to perform actions as well as associated key bindings.
Fixes
- Fixed bug where minions would only attack the first actor it collided with in an attack (which was sometimes the room it was in!)
- Double opening secret bookcase should no longer skip the animation.
- Q & E should no longer fly up/down as spectator.
- Prevented some map escapes in the crypt
- Spectators should be able to see labels by cursor.
