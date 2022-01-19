 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Loco update for 19 January 2022

New optimisation options + network improvements +

Share · View all patches · Build 8050438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added optimisation options (use more ram less CPU)

Added new delay system for Loco syncing (smooths out train movement for clients)

Made diesel engine sound deactivate when out of fuel

Smokestack heat affect now only shows if fire is strong enough to boil water.

Lowered memory use+performace of many textures

Added missing links for side tank trains/tenders (would break the game if bought)

Changed files in this update

Loco Content Depot 1827661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.