Update 1.1.1.0

Patch 1.1.1.0
We're bringing in the new year with Patch 1.1.1.0! This includes a new games list, two new endless maps, a new Evil Vorwick skin and a slew of improvements and bug fixes. The new games list is accessible from the mode select screen and will display hosted games across all campaigns, weekly challenges, and Endless mode.
Highlights
- New Games List displays hosted games from all modes
- Two New Endless Maps (North Wing and Cliffside)
- New Evil Vorwick Skin
- New Scramble Buffs and Debuffs
Other Improvements
Scramble Coop UI Improvements
Crash Fixes
Improved Memory Management
Skulls in the world are granted to players when a mission is complete *
Added Status Effects help screens *
An issue where the Longbow would stop damaging units has been fixed *
Fixed bug where coop players would get stuck in the spellbook in post-game *
Cyclopean Mesmerizers no longer fire a constant beam at some units
Fixed various issues with units not pathing through doors *
Players can now interact with War Machines while using abilities
Ring of Storms cloud now shows for the client
Mega Boom Barrel Launcher aim is correct for client with range upgrade
Trap Reset Trinket now properly resets the Boom Barrel Dispenser
Stoning enemies or enemies being stoned was misunderstood in many languages so “Petrifies or Petrifying” is now used on the Stone Staff and the Cyclopean Gaze trinket descriptions.
Fixed an issue where enemies would not enter the rift on Icebound Mine.
Added Force Feedback (controller) support for the Flamethrower.
Increased Spike Trap damage.
Reduced base cost of Barricades.
Reduced base cost of Tar Traps.
Lowered the cooldown on Ceiling Pounder.
Lowered the cooldown on Acid Geyser.
indicates issues reported by the community
