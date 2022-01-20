 Skip to content

Foundation update for 20 January 2022

Patch 1.8.1.4 Is Now Available!

Lords & Ladies, it’s time for a new patch!

Patch 1.8.1.4 fixes a number of issues that have surfaced lately. Here’s the complete rundown:

Changelog

General
  • Buildings using production recipes had doubled outputs
  • Ressource tracker: simple production buildings had the wrong input icon in certain cases
  • Cows walk animation was missing: they are back to being gracious while moving around!
  • Some mod.io mods were not fully displayed in the "Installed mods" window
  • Even more updated localizations for builders all around the globe!
UI
  • Work assignation dropdown could appear partially out of screen
  • Updated Tavern and Luxury needs descriptions
  • Updated Treasury description
  • Added description for public lounge
  • Restored unlockable button sound
  • Adjusted building description style
  • Adjusted time string readability
  • Adjusted Warehouse and Granary refuse icon color
Crashes
  • Fail to load corrupted saves instead of crashing
  • Avoid crash when unassigning the bailiff's office part function from the monument while the bailiff mission window was open
  • Avoid crash when a quest instance is not linked to any asset quest anymore (on load of a savegame)
  • Avoid crash when inputting (way) too many characters in any text editor (villager name, monument name, quote, etc...)
  • Avoid crash when logging an error related to wrong building function type on workplace
  • Avoid rare crash while switching job
  • Avoid crash when starting more than one game with certain mods
  • Avoid a bunch of useless logs
  • Avoid crash when closing game during certain loading steps
  • Avoid crash with some usage of resource tracker from mods
Modding
  • Possibility to remove Need type per villager status
  • Expose COMP_AGENT:setProfile()
  • Gatherer can produce multiple resources even if one resource isFull
  • Call of parent function for extendable class in Lua
  • Mod components now have last priority (for init, update & enable order). This ensures core game components are ready to be interacted with from mods

