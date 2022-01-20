Patch 1.8.1.4 Is Now Available!

Lords & Ladies, it’s time for a new patch!
Patch 1.8.1.4 fixes a number of issues that have surfaced lately. Here’s the complete rundown:
Changelog
General
- Buildings using production recipes had doubled outputs
- Ressource tracker: simple production buildings had the wrong input icon in certain cases
- Cows walk animation was missing: they are back to being gracious while moving around!
- Some mod.io mods were not fully displayed in the "Installed mods" window
- Even more updated localizations for builders all around the globe!
UI
- Work assignation dropdown could appear partially out of screen
- Updated Tavern and Luxury needs descriptions
- Updated Treasury description
- Added description for public lounge
- Restored unlockable button sound
- Adjusted building description style
- Adjusted time string readability
- Adjusted Warehouse and Granary refuse icon color
Crashes
- Fail to load corrupted saves instead of crashing
- Avoid crash when unassigning the bailiff's office part function from the monument while the bailiff mission window was open
- Avoid crash when a quest instance is not linked to any asset quest anymore (on load of a savegame)
- Avoid crash when inputting (way) too many characters in any text editor (villager name, monument name, quote, etc...)
- Avoid crash when logging an error related to wrong building function type on workplace
- Avoid rare crash while switching job
- Avoid crash when starting more than one game with certain mods
- Avoid a bunch of useless logs
- Avoid crash when closing game during certain loading steps
- Avoid crash with some usage of resource tracker from mods
Modding
- Possibility to remove Need type per villager status
- Expose COMP_AGENT:setProfile()
- Gatherer can produce multiple resources even if one resource
isFull
- Call of parent function for extendable class in Lua
- Mod components now have last priority (for init, update & enable order). This ensures core game components are ready to be interacted with from mods
