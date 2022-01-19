30XX 0.31 Patch Notes - January 19, 2022

Hello! Today's 30XX 0.31 patch is a smaller bugfix patch - we're putting the finishing touches on 30XX's eighth level theme, which should be ready very soon!

NOTE: Today's patch fixes a long-standing issue that causes boss intro text to be garbled at very high resolutions. If this affects you, you'll need to clear out the contents of your 30XX/fonts/ folder, then restart the game (or change resolution to your high, boss-text-garbling resolution). The fix changes the way the game creates certain helper files for rendering text, but it won't automatically clear out old, bad files (yet).

Also - with our next level theme around the corner, we'd love some fresh eyes on our upcoming content! Folks interested in playing our super-secret NDA private branch can apply here. https://forms.gle/RA2Wdnape58QeKH47 - We'll likely keep applications open for about a week.

Thanks for playing!

--

GAME CHANGES & FIXES: