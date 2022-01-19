30XX 0.31 Patch Notes - January 19, 2022

Hello! Today's 30XX 0.31 patch is a smaller bugfix patch - we're putting the finishing touches on 30XX's eighth level theme, which should be ready very soon!
NOTE: Today's patch fixes a long-standing issue that causes boss intro text to be garbled at very high resolutions. If this affects you, you'll need to clear out the contents of your 30XX/fonts/ folder, then restart the game (or change resolution to your high, boss-text-garbling resolution). The fix changes the way the game creates certain helper files for rendering text, but it won't automatically clear out old, bad files (yet).
Also - with our next level theme around the corner, we'd love some fresh eyes on our upcoming content! Folks interested in playing our super-secret NDA private branch can apply here. https://forms.gle/RA2Wdnape58QeKH47 - We'll likely keep applications open for about a week.
Thanks for playing!
GAME CHANGES & FIXES:
- Dustria's Spring Platforms now also allow holding the Jump button to bounce higher (so you can now hold Up or Jump). Trying to trigger a hover, fly, or double jump when directly above a platform (the range is about 3 tiles) will no longer cause those abilities to trigger, so players are less likely to use them while trying to get a higher bounce.
- Dustria's Exploding Barrels can no longer be attacked (mostly by Ace) while spawning (which would usually cause them to immediately strike the wall they're coming out of and explode).
- Walking into a Dustria Exploding Barrel that spawns from the floor no longer puts the player into the wall slide state.
- Echocave's Strike Platforms (switch-activated platforms) now have a limit on how often they can try to play their "I'm here!" sound to prevent curious Ninas from overloading the sound system on some machines, causing freezes and sound delays.
- Made a similar change as the above Echocave change to Penumbra's Mirrors preventing sound spam from stalling the game.
- In co-op play, miniboss events no longer start while a player is attempting to use a Teleporter (for example, to a Glory Zone). This prevents a rare scenario where a player triggers a miniboss encounter exactly while being forcibly teleported to a Glory Zone earlier in the stage, resulting in the miniboss gates being locked when the players attempt to return.
- Fixed an error causing Zookeeper's Burden to repeat its effects when loading a run from a save.
- Fixed a source of clients in online co-op getting locked out of a boss encounter.
- Fixed an issue that could cause Contemplation Room gates to fail to close when starting the encounter for the client in online play.
- Fixed an error that could cause the Save and Quit capsule to appear in Mega Mode. (You don't need it in Mega Mode - the game saves anyway!)
- Fixed an ancient issue that could cause boss intro text to be garbled at some high resolutions. NOTE: If this affects you, you'll need to clear out the contents of your 30XX/fonts/ folder, then restart the game (or change resolution to your high, boss-text-garbling resolution).
- 30XX now shows a loading screen while generating new intermediate font files (which it often does when a user switches to a new resolution for the first time). If you've ever experienced the "it looks like 30XX freezes the first time I change resolutions!" bug, it was probably this - the game didn't inform the player that it was generating these, so it'd look like the game was frozen.
- 30XX now shows a loading screen when doing processing relating to switching the game language. (It's similar to the above. Sort of.)
