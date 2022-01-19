Solo Queue, Arena Points, Daily/Weekly Quests, and more!

v1.4.0.0

Major Changes

Arena Points and Daily/Weekly Quests

• Arena Points are a new currency that is used to unlock Season 1 Arena Gear and can be acquired through Daily and Weekly quests.

• Each character has its own unique value for Arena Points. Purchased items with AP cannot be shared with other characters in any way.

• For Daily Quests, each character can earn up to 75 Arena Points per day by playing in any game mode.

• For Weekly Quests, each character earns Arena Points based on their highest rating (Solo or Team). If you are low level and cannot participate in ranked play, your Weekly quest will award Arena Points equal to a 1500 rating. (This exact value might be lowered in the future).

Season 1 Gear

• Added Season 1 Arena Gear to the Vendor. All classes have their own Ancient Items with stat priorities that fits their respective playstyle.

Ranked Solo Queue

• Added as a new separate game mode with its own Ladder and rating system.

• Each character will now have two ratings (Solo and Team).

• Solo Queue will use a new "10 placement games" system.

• There will be end of season tiered rewards for all participants of this bracket.

Ranked 3v3 Team Queue

• Flex queue has been changed to a 3v3 Team premade queue.

• This is intended to be a competitive game mode where organized teams can practice and climb the Team Ladder.

• Leaderboard rankings will serve as a baseline prerequisite to qualify for Esports and Tournament eligibility.

• There will be end of season tiered rewards for all participants of this bracket.

Quick Play notice

• We will adding Role Queue to this game mode in the next few days. We're making a lot of changes in this patch and want to ensure that everything is working smoothly before reintroducing it.

Major Fixes

• Overhauled the networking configuration, targeted at fixing most 1006R disconnect errors.

• Fixed a common bug that was causing movement inputs to be persisted from the previous game that was blocking the functionality of mouse movement (and was requiring pressing WASD movement to unstuck).

• Fixed a common bug that prevented casting.

Balance Changes

Sudden Death has been reworked to be a counterweight against 3 healer team compositions that were abusing the mechanic.

New design:

Stage 1. 10% damage amplify 10% healing reduction

Stage 2. 20% damage amplify 20% healing reduction

Stage 3. 30% damage amplify 30% healing reduction

Stage 4. 40% damage amplify 40% healing reduction

Stage 5. 50% damage amplify 60% healing reduction

Stage 6. 50% damage amplify 80% healing reduction

Stage 7. 50% damage amplify 100% healing reduction

Assassin

• Shroud cooldown increased from 30 to 35 seconds.

• Whirling Knives no longer hits enemies through pillars.

• Fixed a rare bug that was causing permanent immunity.

Champion

• Decapitate now also deals maximum damage while Enraged.

• Sprint now also removes all slows. Cooldown increased from 16 to 18 seconds.

Lich

• Deaths Grasp no longer applies Malediction, instead deals an additional 50% damage to targets suffering from Malediction. Cooldown reduced from 18 to 15 seconds.

• Miasma cooldown reduced from 6 to 5 seconds.

• Nether Bolt damage increased by 5%. Cooldown reduced from 8 to 7 seconds.

• Torment duration increased from 9 to 10 seconds.

• Fixed a bug that was causing Inflame to be dispellable.

Nihilist

• Blink cooldown increased from 7 to 9 seconds.

• Gloom now deals 0.33% of maximum health every second per stack.

Paladin

• Purify now removes an additional Debuff or Status Ailment while under the effects of Seal of the Heavens.

• Rite of Passage healing per tick increased by 15%.

Ranger

• Head Shot now also applies Bleeding for 2 seconds.

• Lightning Arrow now ignores GCD.

• Mark of Death now procs a 5% amplify on targets less than 50%. The amplify lasts for the rest of the game. The other percentages have been reworked to make the tooltip less verbose.

• Quicksand cooldown reduced from 25 to 22 seconds.

• Twisting Shot cooldown reduced from 4 to 3 seconds.

Scholar

• Gospel of Defiance duration increased from 3 to 4 seconds.

• Gospel of Harmony duration increased from 7 to 8 seconds.

• Rite of Passage healing per tick increased by 15%.

Wizard

• Aganoths Descent cooldown reduced from 6 to 5 seconds.

• Combust cooldown reduced from 4 to 3 seconds.

• Ice Spikes cooldown increased from 18 to 20 seconds.

• Teleport cooldown increased from 12 to 14 seconds.

• Flash Freeze no longer hits enemies through pillars.