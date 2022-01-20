Update 1.2 Hotfix is Live

The 1.2 Hotfix is Live Now!

Episode 1 Finale Fix: The Game Instructor will now properly identify and highlight the memory card that players need to collect at the end of the Episode 1 finale. It wasn't our intent to ship an infinite holdout at launch, but we did appreciate the people who managed to survive in the finale for 10+ minutes.

AZERTY Keyboard Fix: Players who use the AZERTY keyboard layout will be able to select perks from Matter Compilers using their keyboards.

First-Play Story Fix: If you're in a group with a player who hasn't played the episode before, you should now get first-time story exposition in airlocks, as well as some prompts that should help players understand core mechanics, like the Pulse.

Director Increases Difficulty When It Should Decrease It: We identified a bug that caused the Director to increase the difficulty after a wipe when it should be decreasing it. If you tried and failed, and then got stomped when you tried again, we're really sorry and we believe that it shouldn't happen again.

User Interface Bugs: The user interface bug that displays the player as dead, ammo or health at 999, or other unexpected behaviors has been fixed.

Camera Low W/ No Vertical Control: Fixed the issue where pressing multiple buttons at the same time could cause the camera to get stuck in an unusual position.

Placing a Ping Marker in the World Doesn't Make a Sound: Now pinging the world will make a sound for you and other players. You can help your fellow survivors know which way they should be carrying the alien matter in the Episode 2 gauntlet.

Login Issues With the Microsoft Store/PC Game Pass Build: This log-in issue has been fixed.

Anti-Virus Blocks or Deletes Anacrusis.exe: We've signed the executable appropriately and have submitted it to all of the anti-virus vendors we're aware of. If you're still having problems after the patch releases, please submit a bug at our support site.

Bots Getting Stuck: We expect to continue working on the bots indefinitely, but they should be less likely to get stuck now.