Mod Support BETA 5

Build 8049940 · Last edited 19 January 2022 – 20:19:34 UTC

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This tiny BETA update changes one of the method's argument type in order to be more friendly for modders.

BETA 5:

(MODDING) changed the campaignData:addLoadoutWeapon's 3rd argument to be the weapon ID you wish to insert the weapon in front of in the loadout weapon list, instead of the exact insert position

