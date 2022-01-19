 Skip to content

Intravenous update for 19 January 2022

Mod Support BETA 5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey folks!

This tiny BETA update changes one of the method's argument type in order to be more friendly for modders.

BETA 5:

  • (MODDING) changed the campaignData:addLoadoutWeapon's 3rd argument to be the weapon ID you wish to insert the weapon in front of in the loadout weapon list, instead of the exact insert position

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Changed depots in modsupport branch

View more data in app history for build 8049940
Intravenous Content Depot 1486631
