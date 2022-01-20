 Skip to content

sheepChat update for 20 January 2022

Release 1.9.36

Share · View all patches · Build 8049579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates in version 1.9.36

Updated speech synthesis system.

Added the ability to select a specific voice for the list of users.

Added high quality speech synthesis voices (Danish, English, German, Norwegian, Russian).

A new internal currency "BENs" has been added, for which you can purchase high-quality voiceovers for the chat. (You can top up the "BENs" through the chat itself).

Improved UI to better display quotas and "BENs".

Added support for VK emoji.

VK authorization fixed.

Added support for TikTok gifts.

Changed files in this update

