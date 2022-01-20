Release 1.9.36

Updates in version 1.9.36
Updated speech synthesis system.
Added the ability to select a specific voice for the list of users.
Added high quality speech synthesis voices (Danish, English, German, Norwegian, Russian).
A new internal currency "BENs" has been added, for which you can purchase high-quality voiceovers for the chat. (You can top up the "BENs" through the chat itself).
Improved UI to better display quotas and "BENs".
Added support for VK emoji.
VK authorization fixed.
Added support for TikTok gifts.
