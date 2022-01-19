Update 0.19.0 - Steam Trading Cards & Controller Profiles

-
New Features
-
Steam Community Items
- Steam Community Items have been added to The Conquest of Go, which include 6 trading cards, 5 profile backgrounds, 6 emoticons, and 6 badges.
-
Steam Input Controller Profiles
-
Using Steam's Input system, recommended controller profiles have been added to support playing the game with a controller.
-
As of now, there are profiles for Playstation (PS3, PS4) and Xbox (Xbox 360, Xbox One), but if you're using a different controller, it should try to convert an existing profile to your controller type.
-
The default controls are as follows:
- Joysticks for mouse movement
- X/A - Left Click
- O/B - Right Click
- Start - Pause Menu
- Select - Open keyboard overlay if in Steam Big Picture mode
- D-Pad Up - Previous Move
- D-Pad Down - Next Move
- D-Pad Left - Previous Batch of Moves (~10)
- D-Pad Right - Next Batch of Moves (~10)
- Left Bumper - Previous Comment
- Right Bumper - Next Comment
- Left Trigger - Previous Moves (play in reverse until first move)
- Right Trigger - Next Moves (play moves until end)
-
To use Steam's input system and enable your controller, or setup your own profile, you can follow the directions on Steam's Official Documentation.
-
Please note that if you've made modifications to the default keyboard controls found in the in-game settings (Settings > Playeback Settings) you'll need to modify the controller profile accordingly to match the same keyboard controls.
-
-
Random Board Theme
- A new theme setting of "random" has been added which will load a random board theme from the seven available themes each time the Go board is loaded.
- This setting can be found in Settings > Board Settings > Preferred Theme.
- As with the other themes, players can make this appear in the campaign by clicking the "Override Campaign Theme" toggle found in the same settings menu.
-
-
Fixes
- Fixed an issue with AI reviews where the player's last move of the match was unintentionally being reported as a mistake under some circumstances.
- Fixed an issue where while reviewing a match, if it ended by resignation and the Estimate Score button was used to calculate the score and display territory at the end of the match, it was previously not redisplaying the estimated territory if moves were undone and the match reached the end once again.
- Fixed an issue where the Estimate Score button was remaining enabled after reaching the end of the match and undoing moves.
- Fixed an issue for Steam Workshop Items of Match type, where the score estimator was being triggered automatically for matches ending in resignation if the result was in the format "B+Resign" instead of "B+R".
