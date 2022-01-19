 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

My life as an archeologist update for 19 January 2022

Hotfix 1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8049429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Forgot to add a save after registering artefacts, this has been fixed and artefacts should register correctly now ːsteamhappyː

Changed files in this update

My life as an archaeologist Content Depot 1689351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.