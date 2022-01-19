More German/Greek support + Minesweeper: Extreme 100 Improvements

Hey there!

Hope you've been having a good week! Some good news for those of you with a german or greek audience - Both Minesweeper: 100 and Splat Chat have full German and Greek language support! It took a lot of work, and I needed to adjust the fonts to account for Greek letters, but it's working really well and I'll get Happy Tanksgiving done soon.

I also fixed a lot of problems with Minesweeper Extreme: 100's explosions:

The explosions way too long (three seconds)

For a whole three seconds, anyone who walked into the fire would die

They were horrifically ugly placeholder art, done in MSpaint. It was one of the earliest sprites I made and oh boy was it horrible.

All three of those are fixed now. On the graphics side, I took a hint from Luftrausers and added some simple colored circles that feel way better. And now, people only die at the moment of explosion (even though a little bit of fire remains) so it's not unfair to players that were passing through way after the explosion.

That said, here are the full list of changes in version 0.55:

Luftrausers-style explosions in Minesweeper Extreme: 100

Minesweeper Extreme: 100 explosions kill people at the instant of mine detonation, and no longer

Tombstones in Minesweeper Extreme: 100 are fixed so they don't cover over the actual numbers

German and Greek language support for Minesweeper Extreme: 100 and Splat Chat

Fixed a Splat Chat bug where you could kill all your viewers with Kill Mode, but the game wouldn't end immediately

So much code cleanup

Started language translation work on Happy Tanksgiving

To all of you that have invited me into your streams to check out the games and provide feedback, thank you so much. It's because of you that these games are getting better and things are getting fixed. Keep the feedback coming!

That's all for now and I hope you enjoy the latest update.

All the best!

-Jaime