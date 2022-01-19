-Fix heroes achievements: start the game again if you did not get the achievement
-Fix Legend achievement
-Added more time to several levels
-Save the game after defeating the final boss
-Fix progress percentage in save menu
-Fix collision of chests already open
-The hamlet change color on clients worldmap
-Fix client error after gameover
King 'n Knight update for 19 January 2022
Patch v1.0.2
Changed files in this update