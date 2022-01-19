 Skip to content

King 'n Knight update for 19 January 2022

Patch v1.0.2

Patch v1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix heroes achievements: start the game again if you did not get the achievement

-Fix Legend achievement

-Added more time to several levels

-Save the game after defeating the final boss

-Fix progress percentage in save menu

-Fix collision of chests already open

-The hamlet change color on clients worldmap

-Fix client error after gameover

