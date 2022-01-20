Hotfix v.15.4

Changes

• Improved zealot reaction time to torch swing for better player interactions

• Added logic to prevent zealots from immediately attacking if spawning too close to player

• Increased the potential spawn distance of zealots away from the player

• Enhanced the physics of the player ragdoll on death

• Improved gravity physics for player when falling from heights

• Players can now toggle number key inventory selection on or off in the Settings >> Controls >> Keyboard menu.

Fixes

• Fixed an issue with Ouphris’ reaction to the amulet when the amulet is being used at an elevated location

• Fixed an issue with Talgor not correctly distorting night vision on the tablet

• Increased Talgor’s sensitivity to the volume of player voices for better recognition

• Upgraded OpenXR VR framework toolkit to fix visual artifact issue

• Fixed an issue in which the treasury door and prison door could desync between players in rare cases

• Fixed an issue with the photographing of the skeleton under the bridge maze due to a blocked collision

• Fixed an issue with collectibles dropping too high in the bridge maze room

• Fixed an issue with the “Gather evidence of remains” objective not appearing in the third tomb variation

• Fixed an issue where the level I seismometer displayed the incorrect preview image in the purchasing shop

• Fixed an issue with the visibility of player’s ragdolls after dying

• Fixed an issue with the level of detail of one of the houses in the Hidden City of the Sahara map when viewed at certain distances

• Fixed issue with light shine-through when in the death room

• Fixed a keybinding issue where ‘J’ was opening the PDA journal regardless of rebind

• General performance and lighting improvements