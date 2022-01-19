 Skip to content

The Midnight Wind update for 19 January 2022

Update 1.2.5 Beta is now live!

Build 8049170

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a simple visual build for the last 1.2 version of the Midnight Wind.

10 Enemies have received more animatons, and some more equipment has been added.

That's all for this week!

