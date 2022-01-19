Update 0.26: Awesome story time!

Main Changes

Stories of Arkana



Arkana. As mysterious as it is ancient. Its every detail holds its own story. Now players will be able to get to know Arkana a bit better, by interacting with the environment, notes of fallen warriors, and remnants of the Keeper.

The remaining heroes of the war against the cursed have their own stories to share. They’ll watch over the players, reacting to their accomplishments and telling tales. Their locations are marked on the map.

Memories of Crafting



Warning! Experimental change. Can cause swift addiction.

We’ve significantly changed our approach towards crafting. The number of Memory Shards required to unlock recipes has been increased. On the other hand, memorials and waystone, which replaced the hidden stellas, now reward players with a greater amount of Shards. On top of that, Shards can now drop from destructible objects, like vases and boxes.

More advanced recipes require you to get rarer green Memory Shards, either dropping from Elementals, Titans and mystical cubes, or crafted from the regular Memory Shards.

Cunning Strikes of Titans and Elites



Elites and Titans received new dangerous attacks:

When reduced to low HP the Furious Grunt and the Ironbound fall into rage, becoming faster and much more dangerous.

The Smoldering Warlock can now perform a powerful Fire Ball attack to scorch enemies in a large area of effect.

The Skull Hunter now deploys traps, that knockdown and inflict slowness on their victims.

Battles with Titans now have two phases. During the second phase they use their Star Fall attack, summoning numerous magical projectiles from the skies.



Sometimes it’s better to see once than to hear a hundred time. This is exactly such a time.

Arkana’s Secrets



You can now find hidden chests, sealed by magical locks. To unlock them you’ll need to pay some extra attention to your environment.

Ritual Hints



You can now receive pretty noticable hints from Rituals involving runic stones. If you pay a small Flame fee first, of course.

Other Changes

Gameplay

Re-balanced equipment effectiveness.

Changed effects involving heavy and medium armor.

Updated dialogues for Cradel of Keepers NPCs.

Enlarged the bottom area of effect of air streams.

Re-balanced cursed camps’ chest drops.

Raw food can now be consumed, but not without consequences.

Changed “Skull Hunter’s” idol requirements.

Cursed archers now try to retreat in face of immenent danger.

Reduced the frequency of blizzards.

Cooked dishes with same effects now stack.

Reduced damage for boars and cursed.

Changed Rituals’ descriptions.

Increased the amount of Flame dropped by ghosts in the Prologue.

Tent recipe is no longer unlocked by default.

Roots can now be destroyed by any weapon.

Strong attacks now consume Flame.

Stellas now give Flame with a 5 minute recharge time.

Changed the Memory Shard icon.

Map

Added two new bigger islands: one with a forest, and one with an abandoned market.

Changed runes of the starting Ritual into the runic stones.

Removed the dungeon Ritual.

Added marks for potential NPC dialogues.

Removed Cradle of Keepers landmarks.

Transfered the Hermit’s tree onto a separate island, improved its visuals.

Transfered the Bard’s house onto the island near the Cradle of Keepers, imroved its visuals.

Added a natural ascent to the crag near the entrance to the Cradle.

Added a hint regarding teleportation to the map.

Removed extra markers for teleportation.

Removed a camp between the two towers in the Cradle.

UI

Fixed Elites’ names display.

Added the “Collect” button to cooking UI.

Added Ability Tree skill effects.

Updated Ability Tree visuals.

Updated spell-bar visuals.

Updated dialogue window visuals.

Added UI tutorial tips.

UI now displays the armor type.

Added flying tutorial tips.

Sounds

Added fish sounds.

Added sounds for “Destination Point” Rituals.

Added floating platforms sound.

Added cooking and recipe unlock sounds.

Other

Removed the mage’s tower top segment in the Cradle.

Fixed “Earthquake” spell smoke effects.

Increased the /unstuck use timer to 20 seconds.

Optimized virtual textures.

Updated interactive hints’ texts.

Increased the draw distance for interactible objects.

Renamed the NPCs.

Updated sprinting animation.

Added various visual effects for crystals.

Fixes