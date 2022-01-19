 Skip to content

Bacon May Die update for 19 January 2022

Our little secret...

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Since you're one of the cool ones who do read developer updates, I will reveal that you can find a suspicious new test mode in Training menu. And you might need someone else online to fully try it out! wink wink

  • Is it balanced? No.
  • Is it buggy? Yes.
  • Will it crash the game? Likely, yes.
  • Will I be expanding it? Not sure yet.
  • Am I overworked? Oh, yeah.
  • Am I hyped about my game(s) having multiplayer? ABSOLUTELY!

Hope you'll have some fun with it and report any issues (there will be plenty)! I need to take a break, since I really went all-in with my effort trying to make this work.

Known issues:

  • Only host can pause the game
  • Projectiles don't get synced properly
  • Kamikaze enemies can sometimes spawn on you
  • Some (arguably funny) movement glitches

Cheers!

