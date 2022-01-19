Our little secret...

Since you're one of the cool ones who do read developer updates, I will reveal that you can find a suspicious new test mode in Training menu. And you might need someone else online to fully try it out! wink wink
- Is it balanced? No.
- Is it buggy? Yes.
- Will it crash the game? Likely, yes.
- Will I be expanding it? Not sure yet.
- Am I overworked? Oh, yeah.
- Am I hyped about my game(s) having multiplayer? ABSOLUTELY!
Hope you'll have some fun with it and report any issues (there will be plenty)! I need to take a break, since I really went all-in with my effort trying to make this work.
Known issues:
- Only host can pause the game
- Projectiles don't get synced properly
- Kamikaze enemies can sometimes spawn on you
- Some (arguably funny) movement glitches
Cheers!
Changed files in this update