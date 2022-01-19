Patch v1.46

New Features:
- Den Upgrades! Your dogs now have a chance to periodically dig up little den upgrade kits. When you’ve collected one of these, you can click on a finished den and apply it to change that den’s exterior skin. There are 6 unique skins in total!
- There’s a new button inside of Decoration Mode that lets you take control of your dogs’ AI when it comes to building dens. Since this game’s come out I’ve seen a lot of people struggling to get their dogs to behave exactly how they want when it comes to den construction. Some people don’t want their dogs to make dens at all, while others wish there were ways for their dogs to make even more. This menu lets you set exactly how many dens your dogs should try and construct in each room.
- In Decoration Mode you can now change the scale of placed objects! The controls for this are bound to the mousewheel by default but you can update that in the Controls menu if you like. This should give way more potential for room customization, and I’m excited to see all the different things everyone comes up with! Please be aware that there may be some intractable objects that are hard for dogs to use at non-default scales. I’ll be keeping an eye on this going forward.
- Ultrawide support! The UI in this game should now all be dynamic across all resolutions, and ultrawide resolutions should now be available to select from if you’ve got a monitor that supports that aspect ratio. As part of this I’ve also made vsync a togglable graphics option. If enabled (you MUST be in exclusive fullscreen mode for this option to be selectable), you can choose the refresh rate along with the resolution. I don’t personally own any non-16:9 monitors so I’ve been relying on others to test this for me. If you run into any issues, please file a bug report and I’ll look into it as soon as I’m able!
Game Adjustments/Minor Additions:
- New gameplay option to cap dog genetics. This checkbox will not actually change a dog’s genes, but it will cap the mutations that manifest in-game. You can use this checkbox if you’ve got ridiculously mutated dogs that cause performance issues by way of being too large or having too many legs. Be aware that sending someone a code for a dog like this will still potentially result in a non-performant pooch in the event the person who imports them does not have this box checked.
- New standalone graphic for the food warning that displays at the start of the game!
- When trying to pupate a dog inside of a den, the game will now expel that dog before pupating it directly after, instead of just showing you a warning message.
- In order to stop people from getting themselves into trouble, the game now limits the number of simultaneous objects you can spawn in via a single console command.
- The little popup that displays before you enter breeding mode now warns you that you will lose your unfertilized egg the moment you enter the simulation.
- The options menu now deselects the AO checkbox when it’s grayed out due to postFX being disabled. That option is controlled by postFX so it cannot be independently turned on, and letting it potentially be grayed out while still checked was confusing.
Bug Fixes:
- Toggling between fullscreen and windowed modes should now correctly update the resolution display list.
- The Garlic Bread object no longer references the localization string for Garlic Bulb.
- When a dog poops inside of a den, the game will no longer try to move that poop to the room the den was built inside of.
- Fixed an issue where if you’d cleared a default control mapping, the game would not actually save/load this.
- Fixed a visual bug with controls mapping where if you added a keyboard binding to an action that already had a mouse binding (or vice versa), the new binding would not display upon reloading the game even though it would be active.
- The game now correctly save/loads the last focused pen. This was always being saved but a bug in the save path meant that the saved value was being wiped directly after.
- Multi-headed dogs now ignore collisions for held objects across all of their snouts instead of just the snout grabbing the object. This should make it much easier for them to grab and eat things.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1424330/wobbledogs
Changed files in this update