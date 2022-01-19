Day-One Patch v. 0.3.221

So, the Day-One patch. Rather, this is the second correction for today, but for simplicity, we post the entire list at once:
- Fixed a crash when cutting skins
- Fixed a significant decrease in the durability of the bottle during boiling
- Fixed missing answer options in the Criminal's starting quest
- Fixed impassable branch of options in the starting quests on the "Plot" difficulty
- Fixed the game freeze when dismantling some items (Metal bolt, Glasses)
- Fixed a crafting bug where it was impossible to create an item
- Fixed standard hotkey values
- Fixed a crash when sending a bug report
- Fixed the exit button from the game
- Fixed a bug related to starting a new game while you are in battle
- Fixed a crash that occurred when searching a trash can
- Fixed editing the player's name
- Added support for wide-resolution screens
- Added stable autosave when exiting the game
- Inserted pictures in quests of Settlement and Cave
- Localization fixes
Many thanks to the players for the bug reports! Guys, thanks to you, it turns out to correct mistakes very quickly. Of course, there will be more of them (I hope not so much), but we will move forward so that you enjoy a full game as soon as possible!
Changed files in this update