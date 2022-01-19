Day-One Patch v. 0.3.221

So, the Day-One patch. Rather, this is the second correction for today, but for simplicity, we post the entire list at once:

Fixed a crash when cutting skins

Fixed a significant decrease in the durability of the bottle during boiling

Fixed missing answer options in the Criminal's starting quest

Fixed impassable branch of options in the starting quests on the "Plot" difficulty

Fixed the game freeze when dismantling some items (Metal bolt, Glasses)

Fixed a crafting bug where it was impossible to create an item

Fixed standard hotkey values

Fixed a crash when sending a bug report

Fixed the exit button from the game

Fixed a bug related to starting a new game while you are in battle

Fixed a crash that occurred when searching a trash can

Fixed editing the player's name

Added support for wide-resolution screens

Added stable autosave when exiting the game

Inserted pictures in quests of Settlement and Cave

Localization fixes

Many thanks to the players for the bug reports! Guys, thanks to you, it turns out to correct mistakes very quickly. Of course, there will be more of them (I hope not so much), but we will move forward so that you enjoy a full game as soon as possible!