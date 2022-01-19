 Skip to content

Ship Simulator Realistic update for 19 January 2022

Update 0.7.2.7

Build 8048767 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Open Light Panel (L), Anchor Panel (K) , Weather(J), Mooring (N) , Ballast Panel (B)
  • Added info to the Controls
  • Rename “Sea Level” to “Wind Intensity”
  • Rename “Wave Direction” to “Wind Direction”
  • Wind Direction affect Smoke and Clouds
  • Mykonos glasses transparent
  • Fix missing missing interaction component on Deaca anchors
  • You can reel and unreel the anchors now like the mooring system
  • Game freezes when you drop the volume all the way down
  • Reworked and new throttle panel for all the ships
  • Splash effect improvements - dynamic interaction with the wind
  • Generic tweaking for all the volumetric lights in the game
  • Fletcher bow lights
  • Tweaks to some ships
  • Optimizations
  • Small bug fixes



New Engine Panel



Volumetric Lighting

