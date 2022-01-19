Update 0.7.2.7
- Open Light Panel (L), Anchor Panel (K) , Weather(J), Mooring (N) , Ballast Panel (B)
- Added info to the Controls
- Rename “Sea Level” to “Wind Intensity”
- Rename “Wave Direction” to “Wind Direction”
- Wind Direction affect Smoke and Clouds
- Mykonos glasses transparent
- Fix missing missing interaction component on Deaca anchors
- You can reel and unreel the anchors now like the mooring system
- Game freezes when you drop the volume all the way down
- Reworked and new throttle panel for all the ships
- Splash effect improvements - dynamic interaction with the wind
- Generic tweaking for all the volumetric lights in the game
- Fletcher bow lights
- Tweaks to some ships
- Optimizations
- Small bug fixes
New Engine Panel
