Sexy Airlines update for 19 January 2022

VERSION 2.2.3.0 is out!!

Build 8048686 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

we just released a new Sexy Airlines build (v2.2.3.0) and here are the changes:

► Added missing loca to distinguish champions leaderboards in login rewards popup

► Show mission reward in main UI again

  • Also improved texts/rewards icons display according to the device resolution

    ► Context-Sensitive Profile Pic in Idle Panel Screen

    ► Grant players in SA an item if they play SSA

    ► Mark locked airports with a symbol

    ► Fixed an issue with the claiming of leaderboard rewards

    ► Added a permanent outfits collection for VIP costumes (access from any FA profile that has a VIP outfit)

    ► Added an additional max luggage and max message increase to the shop

