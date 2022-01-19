VERSION 2.2.3.0 is out!!

Hello Everyone,
we just released a new Sexy Airlines build (v2.2.3.0) and here are the changes:
► Added missing loca to distinguish champions leaderboards in login rewards popup
► Show mission reward in main UI again
- Also improved texts/rewards icons display according to the device resolution
► Context-Sensitive Profile Pic in Idle Panel Screen
► Grant players in SA an item if they play SSA
► Mark locked airports with a symbol
► Fixed an issue with the claiming of leaderboard rewards
► Added a permanent outfits collection for VIP costumes (access from any FA profile that has a VIP outfit)
► Added an additional max luggage and max message increase to the shop
