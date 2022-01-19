Update Notes 220119

Hey everyone,

I hope your 2022 is going well! In this update I combined many of the individual options panels with a single, multi-tabbed options panel and continued to fix various usability bugs.

Combined Options Window

At the beginning of development, I had just one settings panel that could change a few settings -- like resolution and graphics quality. Over time, more and more options have been added to Battle Map Studio and instead of expanding the one settings panel, I thought it would be interesting to add separate panels for each new options panel. This wasn't really a good approach, and I'm not sure why I thought it would be. 🤷‍♂️

When I open a setting panel in a game, I may not know exactly what I'm looking for. Having to open five different panels, and then closing the ones I didn't need once I found the setting, is cumbersome and annoying. With each options panel consolidated into a single window, I only need to open one window and tab through the different options. Plus, one panel allowed me to simplify the top-level UI. A win-win!

Potions

In addition to expanding the prop library, I've been looking to update existing prop models so they're more in line with the style and quality I'm hoping to achieve with Battle Map Studio. In this update I replaced the four existing potion bottles and also added 16 additional potion props. There are 4 sets of 5 potion styles, with each set having a different color fluid (red, blue, green, and purple).

Refinements

I have been reading your feedback, monitoring logs, and hunting for bugs. Before I add another big and complicated feature, I want to be confident that the existing features are working properly. Here are a bunch of things I refined or fixed:

Added command logging for isolate, deisolate, lock, and unlock.

Added a missing Sazi Carpet style.

Improved addressable asset library organization. I expect that build sizes trend downward as I improve the library organization. Thanks for being patient with this.🙏

Fixed an issue with dice where Unity disconnected a script, resulting in the dice not working properly. Thanks Unity!

Fixed a couple issues where colliders on objects would be blocking selection.

Fixed a bug where switching grid types would not properly move characters and props.

Fixed a bug where setting the team code of a character would not update correctly.

Fixed an interface bug that prevented changing the style group on quick-wall customization selectors.

Fixed a bug where undoing a quick wall would not destroy walls.

Fixed a bug where logging character/prop creation actions would not always consider that assets load asynchronously, resulting in null units being logged and objects not being deleted when undoing the action.

Fixed a bug where deprecated/non-existent plants could be chosen by the system when randomizing styles.

Fixed an interaction bug where selecting a character/prop collider would not select the correct position to select in some situations.

Fixed various minor issues related to isolating blocks where deleting and undoing blocks would not work properly.

Fixed a bug with updating the camera rotation type input where the rotation type could not be changed to Rotate Around.

Fixed a bug with the overlay grid cell object where the texture was not properly set.

Fixed a visual bug where the dice arena camera would not render the dice arena.

Fixed a bug where held dice would not follow the mouse position.

Fixed a bug where the randomize styles toggle would not initialize correctly with the correct setting.

As always, let me know if you run into any issues or need help using Battle Map Studio. Thanks for your support! 🙂

Bradley