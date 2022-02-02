The Wolf 1.1

Fixed an issue where you couldn't move while adding a friend

Fixed an issue where skill upgrade window would disappear

Fixed an issue where quest information would direct you to the wrong place

Fixed an issue where skills would create a display issue when an animals HP

Fixed an issue where you could only have 2 upper case letters in a message

Fixed an issue where the frozen effect from skills would not apply

Fixed an issue where healing in den would stop working

Fixed an issue where you could not join a friends lobby

Fixed an issue with wrong translations

Fixed an issue when upgrading a skill, the additional stats would appear in the upgrade screen

Fixed and issue where quest progression bar appeared on incorrect screens

Fixed an issue where the chat icon wouldn't appear

Fixed an issue with pop-ups appearing incorrectly

Fixed an issue where swamp and ice spikes skills would cause players to be unable to attack

Fixed an issue where a player would be flying in den and have 0 HP after dying

Fixed an issue where players could not hit enter on chat