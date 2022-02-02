Fixed an issue where you couldn't move while adding a friend
Fixed an issue where skill upgrade window would disappear
Fixed an issue where quest information would direct you to the wrong place
Fixed an issue where skills would create a display issue when an animals HP
Fixed an issue where you could only have 2 upper case letters in a message
Fixed an issue where the frozen effect from skills would not apply
Fixed an issue where healing in den would stop working
Fixed an issue where you could not join a friends lobby
Fixed an issue with wrong translations
Fixed an issue when upgrading a skill, the additional stats would appear in the upgrade screen
Fixed and issue where quest progression bar appeared on incorrect screens
Fixed an issue where the chat icon wouldn't appear
Fixed an issue with pop-ups appearing incorrectly
Fixed an issue where swamp and ice spikes skills would cause players to be unable to attack
Fixed an issue where a player would be flying in den and have 0 HP after dying
Fixed an issue where players could not hit enter on chat
The Wolf update for 2 February 2022
The Wolf 1.1
