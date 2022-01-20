 Skip to content

A House of Thieves update for 20 January 2022

1 Year Anniversary Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8048591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new level (14) has been added to the game. Back to school! Rock your way through geography class and go down in history.

