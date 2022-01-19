Update 19/01/22 - New Boss / Enemies / Artifacts

-New boss for stage 2 : Inti Quilla.

-Added trails to projectiles.

-Modified engravings around rooms for each room type.

-Added name and life displays for bosses.

-New enemies for stage 3 and a new type of bomb.

-Added 4 new unique artifacts only available on bosses and once per game each. (they will become unlockable later).

-Modified the background image of the gained artifact window.

-Reduced the max volume of the audio mixers.

-Modified the data saving system to be compatible for a new mode later. (if you had a saved game, before this update, it will be deleted on launch).

Infos:

The next update will mainly focus on sounds and musics for gameplay and adding some extra effects to Inti Quilla.

Then i will start working on a boss for stage 3, new enemies for stage 4, and a resource system linked to a new mode to create custom rooms.