Added one-button following function (H)
Non-follower units now have higher selection priority
The formation is getting tighter
Formation and follow now consider following the additional size added
Follower units will no longer stay put when encountering obstacles
Fixed a bug where unit pathfinding would not move
Follower units are now aligned with the main orientation when stationary
Within the Range update for 19 January 2022
Updated instructions on January 19, 2022
