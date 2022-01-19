 Skip to content

Within the Range update for 19 January 2022

Updated instructions on January 19, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added one-button following function (H)

  2. Non-follower units now have higher selection priority

  3. The formation is getting tighter

  4. Formation and follow now consider following the additional size added

  5. Follower units will no longer stay put when encountering obstacles

  6. Fixed a bug where unit pathfinding would not move

  7. Follower units are now aligned with the main orientation when stationary

