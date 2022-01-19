Hello everyone! We have released a new version of Transport INC today. Lots of bug fixes and quality of life improvements are here. Thank you so much to the community for sharing your feedback and working with us to improve the game.
We recommend verifying the integrity of your game files in the Steam client to make sure the latest version of the game has been updated correctly.
Transport INC v1.4.13 Patch Notes:
- Fixed an issue where vehicle positions stop updating visually, but they continue to earn money. (If you have a save file with this glitch, this patch may not repair the corrupted save file)
- Some players not being able to complete Chapter 8 has been fixed
- Fixed an issue with the pause hotkey sometimes not working as intended after a notification appeared
- AI improvements
- In-game wiki tool updated. Building airports, upgrading airports, and bank loans are now explained.
- License text improved to distinguish between "passenger" and "cargo" licenses.
- Chapter 12 difficulty adjusted
- Fixed issues with the Subsidiary tutorial
- Fixed minor text issues
- Fixed a bug in weekly challenges where players could use game speeds that were not supposed to be allowed
- New achievement added: Win 10 Weekly Challenges
- Fixed issues that occurred when playing the game in Windowed mode
- Fixed overlapping UI issues for some aspect ratios
- Fixed a bug where new players could play Weekly Challenges before they were unlocked
