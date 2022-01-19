Patch 0.1.53

Rip that last patch. The tutorial should work now, also colonists should stop freezing forever. Also did stuff with slimes.
I stream Starmancer every Friday, be cool and check it out.
https://www.twitch.tv/starmancergame
Fixes / Minor
- Fixed a bug where colonists would store relationship data for any visible object, like lockers
- Changing the autosave duration while playing will now immediately update the time until the next autosave.
- Enabling the autosave while playing will now work
- Fixed a bug where colonists would get stuck in AI sleep (the colonists would be invulnerable, unselectable, etc)
- Ship crates are no longer created if the ship returns with no items.
- Fixed a bug where where crates would be placed in walls
- Only active colonists are now displayed in the schedule UI (colonists that have bodies)
- Saving while repositioning an object no longer permanently changes that object's material.
- Fixed a bug where multiple load windows could be opened.
- The unbreakable upgrade now prevents any object damage.
- Fixed a bug where the no power notification was shown after selecting the "no power" upgrade.
- Fixed a bug where colonist O2 bars were displayed when the colonists weren't wearing helmets
- The escape menu is now hidden in user reports
- Colonists will no longer attempt a food recipe if they don't have space for all required items
- Reduced number of required items for the pizza recipe from 4 to 2.
- Fixed a bug where colonists wouldn't unboard ships in the tutorial (oops)
- Fixed a crash that could occur sometimes when harvesting colonists.
- Fixed many issues with colonists not correctly delivering items (or taking items that they shouldn't)
- Added 3 autosave slots, because bugs happen. It iterates through each slot, but it doesn't look up the save time of the last used autosave if you restart the game, so slot1 will always be used when you restart the game.
- Trade pod now checks the "real" inventory count when creating the "trade pod full" notification.
- Juicer now uses the "no chef assigned" notification (previously was using the "no chemist assigned" notification)
- Fixed various null reference exceptions.
- Colonists now stop hiding when they die.
- Withdrawal perks will no longer be added while colonists are under the effects of the drug/alcohol.
- Increased cooldown between monster spawns after Mayday quest.
- Fixed a bug where colonists would drop off crafted items at item caches
- No pilot notification is now displayed only if there's a queued mission
- Ships can no longer be deleted while they have a colonist inside
- Crops will no longer grow in a vaccuum. Also fixed a bug where crops would be harvested when they died.
- Fixed a bug where items (and colonists), could get repositioned into walls sometimes.
