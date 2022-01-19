 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 19 January 2022

Update 1.05: New options + Hotfix

Build 8048414

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

A new update with new difficulty option and many fixs, thanks you for your feedback!

Cheers,

Helios

CHANGELOG

  • Add: Difficulty option - No tasks markers
  • Add: Separation of toggle run/walk (default:V) and sprint (default:left shift)
  • Add: Gameplay option - Set default FOV
  • Add: New icons of keyboard and mouse
  • Add: AI radio voice indicates azimut of target spotted
  • Fix: Delete an order might not update pathfinding correctly
  • Fix: "Shoot a point" order might not skip next order if target isn't valid
  • Fix: Some orders might not work correctly under certain conditions
  • Fix: Toggle aiming option doesn't update ADS correctly if weapon blocked against obstacle
  • Fix: Textures errors on buildings of Al-Jan province
  • Fix: Wrong location of some rocks in Ancient ruins
  • Fix: Unless shadows in Central Hospital
  • Fix: Location of spawn operators
  • Fix: Collision of outdoor stairs in Central Hospital
  • Fix: Unknow icon of keyboard doesn't display text correctly
  • Fix: Errors of cinematic insertion in terms of selection operator controlled by player
  • Fix: AI could spawn under buildings in Al-Jan province

