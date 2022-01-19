Update 1.05: New options + Hotfix

Dear operators,
A new update with new difficulty option and many fixs, thanks you for your feedback!
Cheers,
Helios
CHANGELOG
- Add: Difficulty option - No tasks markers
- Add: Separation of toggle run/walk (default:V) and sprint (default:left shift)
- Add: Gameplay option - Set default FOV
- Add: New icons of keyboard and mouse
- Add: AI radio voice indicates azimut of target spotted
- Fix: Delete an order might not update pathfinding correctly
- Fix: "Shoot a point" order might not skip next order if target isn't valid
- Fix: Some orders might not work correctly under certain conditions
- Fix: Toggle aiming option doesn't update ADS correctly if weapon blocked against obstacle
- Fix: Textures errors on buildings of Al-Jan province
- Fix: Wrong location of some rocks in Ancient ruins
- Fix: Unless shadows in Central Hospital
- Fix: Location of spawn operators
- Fix: Collision of outdoor stairs in Central Hospital
- Fix: Unknow icon of keyboard doesn't display text correctly
- Fix: Errors of cinematic insertion in terms of selection operator controlled by player
- Fix: AI could spawn under buildings in Al-Jan province
