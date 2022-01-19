 Skip to content

Outerverse update for 19 January 2022

Update 10: Minor Fixes

Build 8048189

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimized Rock Titan (FPS hitches should no longer happen when damaging it).
  • Added drop item sound and equipment break sound.
  • Watcher now detects wood turning into fire from fire spread.
  • Stone to Coal Ore conversion now works even when the Stone is half destroying by a Translocator.
  • Fixed 2 issues with the starting machine quest of Age 2.

