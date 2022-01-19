Update 10: Minor Fixes

- Optimized Rock Titan (FPS hitches should no longer happen when damaging it).
- Added drop item sound and equipment break sound.
- Watcher now detects wood turning into fire from fire spread.
- Stone to Coal Ore conversion now works even when the Stone is half destroying by a Translocator.
- Fixed 2 issues with the starting machine quest of Age 2.
Changed files in this update