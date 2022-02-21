New Legendary Decks Available Now!

Hello once again Talisman fans!

Today we’ve officially launched four new Legendary Decks for Talisman: Digital Edition! You can find the full patch notes for this update here.

Specifically crafted for the experienced Talisman player, these decks replace the normal adventure deck from each expansion. When you swap out the adventure deck for an expansion with the Legendary version, the monsters you face pose more of a challenge, and help is harder to come by. If you want to know more about how we crafted these new decks, you can check out our design deep-dive!

We know that our first batch of Legendary Decks were well received by the Talisman: Digital Edition community, and these 4 expansions were the ones most requested to get the Legendary treatment!

If you want to grab all the Legendary Decks we've released so far, you can get a discount by buying them in the Legendary Deck Collection. This is a 'Complete Your Collection' bundle too, so if you've already bought the first 4 decks you'll still grab a tasty discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/14952/Legendary_Deck_Collection/

Want to know more about each Legendary Deck before you take on this new challenge? We’ve got you covered!

The City Expansion: Legendary Deck

One of the most popular expansions for Talisman, The City Expansion was by far the most requested Legendary Deck. We’re excited for players to take to the mean streets of this rebalanced expansion, and see if they can survive!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1690082/Talisman__The_City_Expansion_Legendary_Deck/

The Sacred Pool Expansion: Legendary Deck

Another highly requested deck, The Sacred Pool Expansion focuses heavily on your alignment and has a range of creatures, spells and other cards that change effects based on your alignment.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1690081/Talisman__The_Sacred_Pool_Expansion_Legendary_Deck/

The Blood Moon Expansion: Legendary Deck

Adding the wandering Werewolf to the game was always the main draw of The Blood Moon Expansion, but with the Legendary Deck version, now there’s even more to draw you in! The creatures that go bump in the night will now bump you even harder, and the days grow shorter and shorter…

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1690083/Talisman__The_Blood_Moon_Expansion_Legendary_Deck/

The Frostmarch Expansion: Legendary Deck

We might be heading out of winter finally, but the cold just keeps coming with the Legendary version of the Frostmarch! Featuring a host of changes to the enemies, encounters and strangers who want to come in from the cold, this Legendary Deck[/i] offers more challenge whenever you play with this expansion.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1690080/Talisman__The_Frostmarch_Expansion_Legendary_Deck/

Please note that just as with the first Legendary Decks we released, you’ll need to own the original expansion in order to play with these new decks. For example, in order to play with the The Blood Moon Expansion Legendary Deck, you’ll first need to own The Blood Moon Expansion in order to swap it out!

