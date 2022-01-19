 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 19 January 2022

Update, Version 20220119

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English

#########Content###############

[Book Store]The book store now sells books, papers, and magic pens.

[Book Store]New book: Book of a Forgotten Thief Vol. 1

[Book Store]New book: Book of a Forgotten Thief Vol. 2

[Book Store]New book: Book of a 996 Programmer Vol. 1

[Book Store]New book: Book of a Disappeared Lawyer Vol. 1

[Book Store]New book: Book of an Old Fisherman Vol. 1

[Book Store]New book: Book of Chinese Parents Vol. 1

[Book Store]The book store's inventory will randomly pick a few available books in the store to sell. May you find your book in this place.

#########System###############

Added an item template that can easily add life skill experience to the user of the item.

#########Debug###############

Fixed a typo in the Chinese localization of the document "The History of Veil" (Thanks to 89444640's bug report)

简体中文

#########Content###############

【书店】书店现在开始卖书、纸、以及魔术笔。

【书店】新书：被遗忘的小偷之书（第一卷）

【书店】新书：被遗忘的小偷之书（第二卷）

【书店】新书：996程序员之书（第一卷）

【书店】新书：失踪的律师之书（第一卷）

【书店】新书：老渔夫之书（第一卷）

【书店】新书：中国式家长之书 （第一卷）

【书店】书店的商店库存每次会随机选取可用的图书进行贩卖。愿你在这里找到你想要的书。

#########System###############

加入了一个可以方便地为物品使用者增加生活经验的物品模板。

#########Debug###############

修复了中文文本中帷幕的历史这篇文档中的一处错别字。（感谢 89444640的BUG报告）

