 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Sacrifice of The Spirit update for 19 January 2022

NEW GEOLOCATION SYSTEM!! UPDATE 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8048102 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

News

New location system, now the old map has been replaced by a new map that is much more accurate, informing the player's position and the direction he is moving.

Improvements

  • Weapon menu improvements.
  • Improved compass menu colors.
  • Improved Anti-Crack system.
  • Inventory Sound Improvements.
  • Improvements to initial resource drop.
  • Improved animal distance in story mode in the last four missions of the game, bringing the sacrifice animals closer to the sacrifice stone.
  • Some basic resources for story mode missions are easier to find.
  • Some icons have been modified for easier understanding.
  • The compass now points directly to the elder's house and not just the village.

Bugs

  • Bug fix when aiming with a building item the character's hand goes flying.

Changed files in this update

Sacrifice of The Spirit Content Depot 1548431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.