NEW GEOLOCATION SYSTEM!! UPDATE 1.3

Changelog
News
New location system, now the old map has been replaced by a new map that is much more accurate, informing the player's position and the direction he is moving.
Improvements
- Weapon menu improvements.
- Improved compass menu colors.
- Improved Anti-Crack system.
- Inventory Sound Improvements.
- Improvements to initial resource drop.
- Improved animal distance in story mode in the last four missions of the game, bringing the sacrifice animals closer to the sacrifice stone.
- Some basic resources for story mode missions are easier to find.
- Some icons have been modified for easier understanding.
- The compass now points directly to the elder's house and not just the village.
Bugs
- Bug fix when aiming with a building item the character's hand goes flying.
Changed files in this update