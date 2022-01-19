Update 0.10.0

This update breaks saved game compatibility so please start a new game. This will be a reoccuring theme for early playtests until a first save version is established.
Features
- Added ability to rotate props in a more fine grained way.
- Added the length of the hole to the hole information panel.
- Added a new option to toggle grass rendering on and off.
- Added support for bridges.
- Added a ball tracker to make it easier to see where the selected golfer's ball is.
- Golfers now walk at different speeds depending on the surface they are on.
Updates
- Temporarily disabled continuous prop painting due to some tricky issues being discovered.
Improvements
- Improved performance when drawing ruler and aiming lines.
- Improved performance of fir tree rendering by using more aggressive LODs.
- Improved appearance of grass by reducing the noise and improving texture compression.
- Updated whole rank in hole information to S.I for Stroke Index.
- Added normal maps for terrain surfaces.
- Added tooltips to the hole information panel.
- Improved the workflow for editing the name of a hole.
- Improved the way that the game speed panel works.
- Made it easier to click tabs.
- Added red halo when paused to further emphasize the current game state.
Fixes
- Fixed crash trying to schedule player after playing hours.
- Fixed being unable to delete the fir tree.
- Fixed being unable to delete the LifeBuoy.
- Fixed idling start time for player client not using game time.
- Fixed player blocked start time not using game time.
- Fixed shot position capture not using game time.
- Fixed practice net game state not being deleted when prop is deleted.
- Fixed background of round tab too light.
- Fixed the player's golfer not being removed from the course.
- Fixed players ball being reactivated mid air when cancelling a practice hole shortly after teeing off.
- Fixed UV map for cup tile.
- Fixed practice nets being placeable before the clubhouse had been placed.
- Fixed measuring line not being updated when placing tee or green and hovering an existing tee or green.
- Fixed being unable to place small rock.
