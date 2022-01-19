 Skip to content

Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 19 January 2022

Update 0.10.0

This update breaks saved game compatibility so please start a new game. This will be a reoccuring theme for early playtests until a first save version is established.

Features

  • Added ability to rotate props in a more fine grained way.
  • Added the length of the hole to the hole information panel.
  • Added a new option to toggle grass rendering on and off.
  • Added support for bridges.
  • Added a ball tracker to make it easier to see where the selected golfer's ball is.
  • Golfers now walk at different speeds depending on the surface they are on.

Updates

  • Temporarily disabled continuous prop painting due to some tricky issues being discovered.

Improvements

  • Improved performance when drawing ruler and aiming lines.
  • Improved performance of fir tree rendering by using more aggressive LODs.
  • Improved appearance of grass by reducing the noise and improving texture compression.
  • Updated whole rank in hole information to S.I for Stroke Index.
  • Added normal maps for terrain surfaces.
  • Added tooltips to the hole information panel.
  • Improved the workflow for editing the name of a hole.
  • Improved the way that the game speed panel works.
  • Made it easier to click tabs.
  • Added red halo when paused to further emphasize the current game state.

Fixes

  • Fixed crash trying to schedule player after playing hours.
  • Fixed being unable to delete the fir tree.
  • Fixed being unable to delete the LifeBuoy.
  • Fixed idling start time for player client not using game time.
  • Fixed player blocked start time not using game time.
  • Fixed shot position capture not using game time.
  • Fixed practice net game state not being deleted when prop is deleted.
  • Fixed background of round tab too light.
  • Fixed the player's golfer not being removed from the course.
  • Fixed players ball being reactivated mid air when cancelling a practice hole shortly after teeing off.
  • Fixed UV map for cup tile.
  • Fixed practice nets being placeable before the clubhouse had been placed.
  • Fixed measuring line not being updated when placing tee or green and hovering an existing tee or green.
  • Fixed being unable to place small rock.

