Online Update 1 for Overcooked! 2 Crossplay Branch

Attention, Chefs!

We are aware of the current issues affecting your gameplay experience, and so we are releasing this patch to allow us to gather some important data that will help us investigate any pressing issues in Overcooked! 2. This will be for the crossplay branch only.

The development and QA team have spent a considerable amount of time over the last few months trying to replicate and identify the online issues reported by the community, and it's one of our highest priorities to address these so we can provide a stable online experience for our players. However, due to the complexity of online networking, it has been difficult for us to narrow down the specific causes of multiplayer issues. This patch will be valuable in helping us to provide the missing information we need so an effective fix can be made, as well as confirm any fixes we make are successful.

The analytics we will be tracking:

User Location (region)

Platform played on.

Has the user succeeded/failed logging into T17OS.

Has the user succeeded/failed platform Privilege check.

Detailed information about the Gamelift session including creating/joining/leaving/Session Length and general fail information. (Gamelift is a service provided by Amazon that we use for hosting online sessions)

Detailed information about the T17OS session including creating/joining/leaving/Session Length and general fail information.

Detailed information about the Platform session including creating/joining/leaving/Session Length and general fail information.

Information about the P2P connection including number of fails and why it is failing.

NAT type information.

Will I be able to opt out of this patch?

By accepting the EULA when you first reach the main menu, you will be opted into having analytics data collected. However, you may opt out at any point by going to “Settings> Game Settings > Analytics Reporting" and unchecking the tick box.

As always, if you encounter any problems with the game, please email our support team: help@team17support.com