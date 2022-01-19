 Skip to content

Knock on the Coffin Lid update for 19 January 2022

Update № 44 (0.4.4)

Knock, knock, players! We’re releasing a update that fixes the bugs of our New Year's patch!

The patch is available for live and test branch!

Changes

  • The variability of upgrading start cards has been restored. Their class features are preserved.
  • Changed the rewards for class level; now Knight's set is unlocked by the knight himself.
  • Redesigned starting modifiers that inflict block and Bleeding. Now they work with all “Lunges” and are realized as buffs.
  • Balance of elite enemies and bosses, as well as enemies in the castle has been changed. It’s easier to survive now :)
  • Updated screen where player receives rewards for class level.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed freezing upon killing wolves with Rebirth.
  • Buff icons no longer disappear.
  • "Drawing cards" now correctly selects the character as its target.
  • Fixed freeze when returning from the character selection screen to the menu.
  • Fixed bug that caused negative Scales effects from Quick Run mode to carry over to Story mode.
  • Scales screen now appears as it should after selecting a Tarot card.
  • Fixed freeze for Slave of the Cult animation.
  • Fixed freeze when creating a new save.
  • Fixed the initial reward " Replace all cards with random cards". Now it works correctly.
  • Fixed freezes in the final battle in Quick Run mode.
  • The amount of experience a class receives when playing with complications is calculated correctly now.
  • Dialogue cards no longer end up as burnt cards.
  • Fixed bugs as well as display of the class selection screen.
  • Damage done by Elixir of Damage no longer depends on Strength.
  • Fixed "Face-Off" card: now hiding Strength only works when this card is in hand. Inflicting debuffs now works correctly, too.
  • Fixed bugs: "Thrusting Lunge" and "Counter-Lunge". Now the intentions of enemies targeted by the card are read correctly.
  • Fixed "Tremor" debuff. Now cards are discarded correctly.
  • Fixed "Dusty Sack" card. Enemy’s status state doesn’t activate Fury.
  • Fixed "Wolf Strike" card: it burns 2 cards now.
  • Fixed "The nameless thing" buff: buffs aren’t duplicated now.
  • Fixed War Horn trophy: Strength is now gained correctly.
  • "Swordsman" card now works correctly with the new “Lunges”.
  • "Lunge Master" card now works correctly with the new “Lunges”.
  • Fixed duplication of rewards in "Double, Double Toil and Trouble" event.
  • Fixed "Perfect Block" card: now "Ward" doesn’t affect the card’s mechanics.
  • "Unexpected Turn" card now works correctly in Bjorn's final battle.
  • Fixed phrases for some enemies and allies that came up at the wrong time.
  • Fixed the event with a healing potion.
  • Fixed bug: Assault Shield. It now works correctly with Spry Elven Set.
  • Incorrect voiceover of a travel note has been fixed.

Many thanks to all those who helped catch these bugs! Join us on Discord for a chat: https://discord.gg/XrjERDH9Av

