Update № 44 (0.4.4)

Knock, knock, players! We’re releasing a update that fixes the bugs of our New Year's patch!
The patch is available for live and test branch!
Changes
- The variability of upgrading start cards has been restored. Their class features are preserved.
- Changed the rewards for class level; now Knight's set is unlocked by the knight himself.
- Redesigned starting modifiers that inflict block and Bleeding. Now they work with all “Lunges” and are realized as buffs.
- Balance of elite enemies and bosses, as well as enemies in the castle has been changed. It’s easier to survive now :)
- Updated screen where player receives rewards for class level.
Bug fixes
- Fixed freezing upon killing wolves with Rebirth.
- Buff icons no longer disappear.
- "Drawing cards" now correctly selects the character as its target.
- Fixed freeze when returning from the character selection screen to the menu.
- Fixed bug that caused negative Scales effects from Quick Run mode to carry over to Story mode.
- Scales screen now appears as it should after selecting a Tarot card.
- Fixed freeze for Slave of the Cult animation.
- Fixed freeze when creating a new save.
- Fixed the initial reward " Replace all cards with random cards". Now it works correctly.
- Fixed freezes in the final battle in Quick Run mode.
- The amount of experience a class receives when playing with complications is calculated correctly now.
- Dialogue cards no longer end up as burnt cards.
- Fixed bugs as well as display of the class selection screen.
- Damage done by Elixir of Damage no longer depends on Strength.
- Fixed "Face-Off" card: now hiding Strength only works when this card is in hand. Inflicting debuffs now works correctly, too.
- Fixed bugs: "Thrusting Lunge" and "Counter-Lunge". Now the intentions of enemies targeted by the card are read correctly.
- Fixed "Tremor" debuff. Now cards are discarded correctly.
- Fixed "Dusty Sack" card. Enemy’s status state doesn’t activate Fury.
- Fixed "Wolf Strike" card: it burns 2 cards now.
- Fixed "The nameless thing" buff: buffs aren’t duplicated now.
- Fixed War Horn trophy: Strength is now gained correctly.
- "Swordsman" card now works correctly with the new “Lunges”.
- "Lunge Master" card now works correctly with the new “Lunges”.
- Fixed duplication of rewards in "Double, Double Toil and Trouble" event.
- Fixed "Perfect Block" card: now "Ward" doesn’t affect the card’s mechanics.
- "Unexpected Turn" card now works correctly in Bjorn's final battle.
- Fixed phrases for some enemies and allies that came up at the wrong time.
- Fixed the event with a healing potion.
- Fixed bug: Assault Shield. It now works correctly with Spry Elven Set.
- Incorrect voiceover of a travel note has been fixed.
