 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Barn Finders VR: The Pilot update for 8 February 2022

BROADCAST

Share · View all patches · Build 8047781 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Put on your VR and discover a whole new Barn Finders’ experience with free Pilot! Feel how is it like to work alongside Uncle Billy…if you dare!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.