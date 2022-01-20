Cursed Possessions | Update v0.5.1.2

Changes
- Increased the chance for ghost events on small maps
- Significantly reduced the distance that paranormal sounds are heard away from the ghost's location with the Parabolic Microphone so that they are now near the ghost.
- Push to talk will now enable when playing solo if you have the option selected instead of forcing your microphone always on
- The hunt will now end if you glitch outside of the level after the hunt has started
- The Asylum toilet cubicles doors have been made straight to make it easier to find the ghost if it is in those rooms
- Ghosts should no longer appear in non-ghost photos taken by other players
- If there is no evidence in the photo and you already have a ghost photo, the priority will now go back to the ghost evidence for the photo
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where paranormal sounds could not be heard on the Parabolic Microphone
- Fixed a bug where you could not take an evidence photo of the Mirror when it was on the wall on same maps
- Fixed a bug where the ghost evidence would take priority on different cameras if you already had a ghost photo
- Fixed a bug where the ghost would open your closet if it heard you outside of it before you entered
- Fixed a bug where the Prison cell light switches were turning on the wrong lights
- Fixed a bug where Banshees could not hear non hosts player voices or equipment during hunts
- Fixed a bug where the ghost was only doing ghost events around the host
- Fixed a bug where the room lights were not flickering during hunts
- Fixed a bug where the TV in the Maple Cabin did not turn on
- Fixed a bug where using the Voodoo Doll with no sanity would not trigger a hunt
- Fixed a bug where the Phantom would only disappear on the first photo you took of it
- Fixed a bug where the ghost would stay near the dead body after killing someone if it can't see anyone
- Fixed a bug where the ghost would search around your last known location until the end of the hunt if it did not see another player. It will now only search for a short amount of time.
- Fixed a bug where the ghost would give EMF 2 when attempting to interact with a door when it didn't move the door
- Fixed a bug where fingerprints would sometimes spawn on doors when the ghost has not interacted with it
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't interact with some Prison showers
- Fixed a bug where the painting interactions were giving EMF 2 instead of 3
- Fixed a bug where the ghost was still taking priority for photos after you already had a ghost photo
- Fixed an issue where Raiju's would change speed too slowly when reaching an electronic
- Fixed a bug where three of the female characters would have broken audio when holding equipment
- Fixed a bug where you could hold the bear and mobile phone through the main door making the ghost think you were on the other side
- Fixed a bug where the Voodoo Doll wouldn't spawn in the correct position for non-hosts
- Fixed a bug where the Tarot Card would make an impact sound after being fully used
- Fixed a bug where the Haunted Mirror would still show the last frame of the room when it broke
- Fixed a bug where some noise values would keep showing on the Parabolic Microphone when there was no sound
- Fixed a bug where the Twin interaction could stop a hunt
- Fixed a bug where player volumes were resetting when loading back to the main menu
- Fixed a bug where you could hear other players when they were fully muted
Changed files in this update