Patch 1.1.0

Achievements have arrived to “My life as an archeologist”!

Of the 22 achievements, the following will not unlock automatically when you start a new run, because their stats were not monitored before or because they have to be done in a single run.

An artefact screen is in the work to let you see which artefact you already have collected and which you haven’t to help you track the progress of the “Renowned archeologist” achievement. Until then, you can now see on the artefact choice screen after every boss a checkmark on every artefact you already have equipped at time or another.

Hope you will enjoy them and that they will bring you new goals to strive for in the game!

Also some bug fixes:

The number of skulls now generated by the “Shrunken head” artefact is now limited to 20 in order to limit CPU consumption,

The “Shrunken head” artefact’s skulls couldn’t reach the wisp to attack it, it should now be fixed,

The space key unpaused the game when it should not have, this has been fixed,

The research card allowing multiple consecutive fusion could prevent the inventory from closing after 3 consecutive fusions, this has been fixed.

It would be advisable to start a new run for this patch, if you load a previous run you might encounter a few graphical issues. Nothing game breaking I think.