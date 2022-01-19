v1.2.3 - Quickifx

m.OS loading
Hey everyone! A quick update! It seems some of you experienced a problem with the regular campaign in the wake of yesterday's update. In particular, the update caused an issue with a story event that can occur on the login screen. This update should fix that particular issue.
Patch notes:
- Fixed an issue that hardlocked the game during a login screen story event
- Added the OnEnter event for connector nodes
- Added the following API functions: IsConnectionActive, IsObjectiveComplete, IsNodeEncrypted
