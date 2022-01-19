 Skip to content

Midnight Protocol update for 19 January 2022

v1.2.3 - Quickifx

Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone! A quick update! It seems some of you experienced a problem with the regular campaign in the wake of yesterday's update. In particular, the update caused an issue with a story event that can occur on the login screen. This update should fix that particular issue.

Patch notes:

  • Fixed an issue that hardlocked the game during a login screen story event
  • Added the OnEnter event for connector nodes
  • Added the following API functions: IsConnectionActive, IsObjectiveComplete, IsNodeEncrypted

