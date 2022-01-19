0.8.0 (playtest)
ATTENTION: due to changes in the composition of objects in the premises, some objects in saved games (before v0.8) can be deleted. The binding of personnel to the premises may also disappear
- fixed an error when pressing Esc when installing furniture
- do not save the game during a pause
- added tutorial during the game
- language change button - duplicated in English
- the main branch now shows a greeting about early access, instead of a greeting about playtest
- a button with the display of early access greetings has been added to the main menu
- fixed a drop in the thumbnail when selecting a character without a colony
- fixed a crash when installing and removing a colony
- sound settings have been added to the main menu
- when disembarking personnel from the shuttle, the disembarkation point is shifted slightly each time to avoid combining characters in each other
- reduced fonts in graphics settings
- brightness adjustment added to graphics settings
- fixed errors in character navigation
- added logging when navigating characters
- changed the design of the Graphics Settings dialog
- when the health drops to 0%, astronauts die
- an indicator about deceased astronauts has been added to the status panel
- fixed respawn of characters when falling under the floor/surface
- the size of stations in the form of from the solar system by default increased by 2 times
- fixed a fall on arrival of tourists if there is no bed in the apartment
- for tourists in the character panel, it is not possible to change the priority of rest and cancel work
- the maximum priority of rest has been set for tourists and the period of walking around the station has been increased
- the period of discontent of tourists has been reduced by 10 times relative to the staff
- fixed grammatical errors
- the mood of tourists is not taken into account when calculating relations with the country
- the application icon has been replaced
- production of hydrocarbons from carbon dioxide and hydrogen
- added Ice resource
- added an ice melter
- the furnace was renamed the Glass Furnace
- changed equipment for the production of composites
- 3 electric arc furnaces for steel production
- 2 ore processors for ceramic production
- production of nuclear fuel
- production of thermonuclear fuel
- 3 gas processors
- hydrogen combustion equipment
- equipment for burning hydrocarbons
- equipment for the production of hydrogen fuel
- equipment for the production of methane fuel
- water electrolysis equipment
- chemical equipment for polymer production
- customized lighting for all appliances and furniture
- one of the cravats in the apartment has been removed
- food added to the kitchen
- the ability to turn off power from charging for robots and VR platforms
- removed some old equipment in the workshop
- one of the beds in the apartment has been removed
- fixed a crash when loading a colony with a shuttle queue
- when the Alt key is pressed, the interiors of the premises are not shown, when the mouse cursor hovers over them
- added detection and correction of the pause not removed when moving objects in the colony
- hot localization change, without the need to restart the game
- added localizations to languages: Chinese, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese and Korean
- fixed a drop when deleting a non-empty room
Changed files in this update