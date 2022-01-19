Mini patch #13

Hey! Here we come to life after the New Year holidays!
Catch the first patch fix this year!
Not all problems have been fixed, but we will try to release a few more small patches with other improvements in the near future.
Added and improved:
- Inventory optimization
- Added improved inventory slot system
- Added the ability to quickly equip an item by clicking on it while holding down the ALT key
- Added the ability to quickly unequip an item by clicking on it while holding down the CTRL key
- Improved NPC ship physics
- Improved behavior of NPC ships
- Improved effects from hits and also added an indication of the direction of hit
- Added the ability to zoom in / zoom out with the mouse wheel when controlled from the cockpit
Corrected:
- Selling items to the secondary market
- Disappearance of items from the warehouse (your property should return after this patch)
- NPC fast movement during escort contract
- Displaying the purchased ship in the menu
- Lead point in combat
- Updated experience, credits and level values in the equipment menu
- Closing the equipment menu by clicking on the cross in the inventory
Changed files in this update