SPACERIFT: Arcanum System update for 19 January 2022

Mini patch #13

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey! Here we come to life after the New Year holidays!

Catch the first patch fix this year!

Not all problems have been fixed, but we will try to release a few more small patches with other improvements in the near future.

Added and improved:

  • Inventory optimization
  • Added improved inventory slot system
  • Added the ability to quickly equip an item by clicking on it while holding down the ALT key
  • Added the ability to quickly unequip an item by clicking on it while holding down the CTRL key
  • Improved NPC ship physics
  • Improved behavior of NPC ships
  • Improved effects from hits and also added an indication of the direction of hit
  • Added the ability to zoom in / zoom out with the mouse wheel when controlled from the cockpit

Corrected:

  • Selling items to the secondary market
  • Disappearance of items from the warehouse (your property should return after this patch)
  • NPC fast movement during escort contract
  • Displaying the purchased ship in the menu
  • Lead point in combat
  • Updated experience, credits and level values ​​in the equipment menu
  • Closing the equipment menu by clicking on the cross in the inventory

