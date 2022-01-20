 Skip to content

Conqueror's Blade update for 20 January 2022

Legend of the Ghost Hound

Build 8047283

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There has been a series of beast attacks in Limeba in the Borderlands. Some say this demon is one that the locals call the ghost hound. The Forresters, a noble house of Wealand, has even issued a bounty on the beast's head: dead or alive. Celtlish arrowheads were found after one of the attacks. Perhaps our brave Celtlish friends are hiding something? Talk to the [Celtland warrior Douglas] and listen to his story and request.

Reward: 50,000 Bronze Coins & 20,000 Hero XP

