Mod Support BETA 4

This update fixes a crash and changes the UI in the Steam Workshop menu a little.
BETA 4:
- changed colors of several GUI elements in the Steam Workshop menu
- fixed a crash caused by entering decimals and the negative sign in a particular order, into a textbox that supports both negative values and decimals
