Intravenous update for 19 January 2022

Mod Support BETA 4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey folks!

This update fixes a crash and changes the UI in the Steam Workshop menu a little.

BETA 4:

  • changed colors of several GUI elements in the Steam Workshop menu
  • fixed a crash caused by entering decimals and the negative sign in a particular order, into a textbox that supports both negative values and decimals

